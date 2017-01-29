Journalists mark patron saint’s feast

Members of the Gozo Journalists Association at the Franciscan Sisters’ church in Victoria where they attended Mass to mark patron saint’s feast. Photo: Leo Mike Farrugia

The Gozo Journalists Association marked the feast of St Francis de Sales, patron saint of journalists, with Mass led by Gozo Vicar General Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri, assisted by Mgr Saviour Grima, at the Franciscan Sisters’ church in Victoria, last Tuesday.

St Francis de Sales was Bishop of Geneva and is also honoured as a saint in the Anglican Church. He became noted for his deep faith and his gentle approach to the religious divisions in his land resulting from the Protestant Reformation.

St Francis de Sales is known also for his writings on the topic of spiritual direction and spiritual formation, particularly the Introduction to the Devout Life and the Treatise on the Love of God.