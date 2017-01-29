Ecumenical service
An ecumenical service was held at St Augustine church in Victoria as part of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The service, with the theme Crossing Barriers, was organised by the Legion of Mary in Gozo in collaboration with the Gozitan Diocese and the Anglican Community respectively. It included Readings, prayers and hymns. Episcopal Vicar Mgr Joseph Attard, representing Gozo Bishop Mario Grech and Rev. Clem Upton of the Anglican Chaplaincy (Malta and Gozo) delivered messages. The service was animated by the Chorus Urbanus, under the direction of Mro John Galea. Seen here are, from left, Rev. Upton, Mgr Attard and St Augustine church prior Fr Adeodato Schembri, OSA.
