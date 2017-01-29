• The feast of St John Bosco is being celebrated today at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria. Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will celebrate Mass at 9am at the oratory chapel with the participation of Chorus Urbanus, followed by the blessing of pets at St Augustine’s Square.

This evening the La Stella Band will play band marches from 4.30pm and then will accompany the statue of St John Bosco during the procession which leaves the oratory at 5.30pm. A grand concert at the Don Bosco Theatre at 7.30pm will bring the celebrations to an end. The Gozo Youth Wind Band and Orchestra, under the direction of Mro Joseph Grech, will take part. Entrance is free.

• The Friends of the Sick and Elderly in Gozo are organising a charity sale at the Victoria football ground (next to car park) today from 7.30am to 1pm. €10 per car space on the day.

• The OASI group of volunteers will be organising a bazaar from tomorrow until March 3 at St Francis Square, Victoria, (opposite the church). Opening hours are, Monday to Saturday, from 8.30am to 12.30pm and from 4.30 until 7pm. Anyone interested in offering help can contact Marisa on 7955 3812. Donation of items for sale are appreciated.

• A blood donation session will be held at Gozo General Hospital Outpatients Department on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm.

• The Catholic Action Movement (Gozo) will be holding a special ceremony at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary on Saturday at 4pm. Parents are being invited for the Liturgy of the Word presided over by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech during which their newly baptised children will be presented to Our Lady. Parents are being encouraged to bring a red candle. A memento will be given to all parents.

• The Augustinian Province, who are currently celebrating its bicentenary, will be promoting the life of one of its members, Bro. Gratia Gauci, in preparation for the opening of his cause of beatification at St Augustine church in Victoria on February 8 at 5.30pm. A painting of Brother Gauci by Manuel Farrugia and a book on the life of Bro. Gauci by Eman Bonnici will be unveiled during the ceremony.

