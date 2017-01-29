Struggling Gżira upset Floriana

Gżira United produced a stunning second-half fightback to upset Floriana 4-3 at the National Stadium.

Floriana were the better side in the first half and on 12 minutes, Nicolas Chiesa took aim from the edge of the area but his thumping drive was deflected just wide.

The Greens found the breakthrough on 42 minutes when Samb sped clear of his marker before sending a low cross towards Ignacio Varela who stabbed the ball home from close in.

But the match turned on its head on the restart.

On 46 minutes, Ige Adeshina muscled his way past two defenders and let fly a stinging drive that flew into top corner of the net.

Four minutes later, Gżira were awarded a free-kick and Ian Azzopardi hit a rasping drive that gave no chance to goalkeeper Justin Haber.

The Maroons made it 3-1 on 57 minutes. Juan Corbalan embarked on a surging run that took him past two Floriana players before hitting a low shot that rolled into the net.

Gżira looked to have killed off Floriana on 69 minutes.

Louis Zome evaded the challenge of Alex Cini to hit a low drive that hit the upright and bounced Haber’s back before finishing into the back of the net.

Floriana were handed a lifeline on 79 minutes when Ryan Camenzuli picked up a short clearance and beat Borg with a dipping drive.

The Greens kept pushing forward and in stoppage time Borg upended Fontanella in the area. From the spot the Italian saw his drive saved by Borg but he was first on the rebound to hit home.

Gżira’s Louis Zome was voted as the BOV Player of the match.