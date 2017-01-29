Stripes fight back to down Hibs

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Birkirkara put themselves back in contention in this season’s title race when they scored two second half goals to over Hibernians 2-1 at the National Stadium.

Hibs threatened first after 11 minutes when Andrei Agius met Jackson Lima’s cross but headed just wide.

At the other end Birkirkara captain Gareth Sciberras hit a rasping angled drive that was palmed away by the diving Andrew Hogg.

Hibs did have the ball in the Birkirkara net on 41 minutes.

Bjorn Kristensen hit a strong low shot that was not withheld by Bonello and in came Lima who stabbed the ball home.

But the ‘goal’ was annulled as the Brazilian was adjudged in an offside position.

Hibs took the lead on 55 minutes. Bjorn Kristensen picked Degabriele inside the area who anticipated Bonello but his effort came off the bar. The young striker picked up the rebound and drilled the ball into an empty net.

Birkirkara restored the equilibrium on on 61 minutes when Miguel Alba released Vito Plut and the Slovenian kept his cool to hit a firm drive past the onrushing Hogg.

On 75 minutes Johann Bezzina tried his luck from the distance but his shot just missed the upright.

Still it was Birkirkara who struck the winning blow ten minutes from time.

Dimitrov’s delivery from a corner was met by Nikola Vukanac who planted a firm header into the net.

Hibs tried to hit back and three minutes from time the ball fell into the path of Rodolfo Soares whose shot was pushed away by Bonello into the path of Jorginho but the Brazilian’s effort was again blocked by Zerafa.

Birkirkara’s Gareth Sciberras was voted as the BOV Player of the match.