Vittoriosa Stars beat Sirens to go second

Vittoriosa Stars 2

Sirens 0

Vittoriosa won a direct encounter against one of their promotion rivals when they beat Sirens with a goal in each half.

Thanks to this win, Robert Cassar’s side have joined Qormi in second place on 29 points, albeit the latter face Lija Athletic this afternoon.

The Stars almost took the lead on 12 minutes. Obinna Obiefule met Christian Cassar’s delivery from a corner but his header was cleared off the line by Luke Zammit.

At the other end, Mercieca was alert to tip over Vaduva’s firm drive.

Vittoriosa went ahead five minutes before the break.

Cassar’s long pass released Joseph Ogunuppe and the Nigerian beat goalkeeper Vella with a fine lob.

Sirens were more aggressive in the second half and came close with efforts by Charles Newuche and Miguel Ciantar.

But Vittoriosa made it 2-0 on 74 minutes when Ogunuppe found Obiefule who dribbled past a defender and the Nigerian striker drilled the ball onto the roof of the net.

In stoppage time, Sirens defender Tyrone Farrugia was shown a straight red card for dissent.

Vittoriosa Stars: J. Mercieca (K. Magri), R. Previ, J.J. Ogunuppe, O. Obiefule, A. Galea, P. Mrvic, D. Pisani (D. Sammut), G. Sultana (L. Gauci), C. Spiteri, C. Cassar, D. Fava.

Sirens: J.M. Vella, D. Sant, T. Farrugia, M. Bartolo, L. Zammit, I. Curmi (C. Caruana), J. Ekani, L. Grech (R. Sala), M. Ciantar, C. Newuche, R. Vaduva (D. Agius).

Referee: Jude Amin Utulu.

Best player: Joseph Jojo Ogu-nuppe (Vittoriosa Stars).

Fgura United 0

Żebbuġ Rangers 0

Fgura and Żebbuġ Rangers cancelled each other in a drab encounter between two teams fighting for survival.

The initial stages were a quiet affair with new Żebbuġ Rangers coach Winston Muscat having to deal with an early injury to Kurt Zammit who had to be replaced by Shaun Borg.

Fgura threatened on 20 minutes when Ebube Okpokwu’s shot was saved by Psaila.

Żebbuġ’s response arrived six minutes from the break.

Redeemer Attard failed to make contact with the ball in front of a gaping goal after a Trebovac cross.

Fgura stepped up their efforts on the restart when Okpokwu was freed by De Fex Marriaga, but his effort was saved by Psaila.

With eight minutes to go Bartolo dived to his right to keep out Trebovac’s curler.

Fgura should have won it in stoppage time when Cleaven Frendo picked Okpokwu inside the area but the Nigerian incredibly fired over from routine distance.

Fgura United: B. Bartolo, K. Vella, J. Barbara, E. Uzeh, J. Dalli (D. Agius), M. Caruana, C. Frendo, E. Okpokwu, M. Gauci, R. Junior de Fex Marriaga (J. Waseem), W. Chircop (C. Fenech).

Żebbuġ: C. Psaila, C. Gauci, M. Britto, R. Da Silva Gomes, T. Trebovac, A. Curmi (S. Schembri), A. Micallef, J. Azzopardi, R. Attard, I. Meli, K. Zammit (S. Borg).

Referee: Sandro Spiteri.

Best player: Tomislav Trebovac (Żebbuġ).