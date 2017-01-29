Sassuolo will be tough, says Juve coach Allegri

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala celebrates his goal against Lazio.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri knows how to motivate his players when the Serie A leaders travel to Sassuolo today.

It has been a successful week for the Turin club, who followed up last weekend’s league win over Lazio by beating Milan in the Coppa Italia to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Victory over Sassuolo would also see them retain their place at the top of the standings, but Allegri is aware his players could become complacent against less-fancied sides, resulting in a repeat of the 1-0 loss at the Mapei Stadium last season.

In a bid to avoid another slip-up, the Juve coach will simply remind his team what they are fighting for.

“It’s easy to find motivation when you’re playing Milan but we also have to find motivation in so-called normal matches,” Allegri said.

“Two years ago we drew against Sassuolo, last year we were caught out. Tomorrow it’s time to bring home three points. It will be an important test.

“Congratulations to the players for winning through to the semi-finals of the Coppa, but if we go to Reggio Emilia thinking we’ll win by just turning up then we are wrong.

“Tomorrow will be a tough game, the team have to take responsibility and they know it. If they want motivation then we have motivation: winning a sixth successive championship, a third Coppa Italia. We mustn’t go there and be conservative but instead try to raise the bar.”

Sassuolo have been on the rise in recent weeks, and a three-match unbeaten run - including back-to-back wins over Palermo and Pescara – has put them 14th in the standings.

And with the top half of the table in their sights, coach Eusebio Di Francesco admits they have motivation of their own ahead of the visit of the league leaders.

“On paper Juve are the favourites but my team are determined,” he said.

“Juve have an aggressive mindset however they play and at Juventus Stadium they can have a devastating impact on a game. Allegri can also play different set-ups because he has the players to read any set-up.

“I will prepare my team knowing they are facing strong individuals. We have to get as many points as possible and play a great game.”

