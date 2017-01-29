Late goals give Burkina Faso cup semi-final berth

Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final yesterday.

Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free-kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years.

They will now meet the winners of today’s quarter-final between Egypt and Morocco in a semi-final to be played in Libreville on Wednesday.

Burkina Faso were fortunate to be given a free kick on the edge of the Tunisian area after Syem Ben Youssef was adjudged to have handled the ball. Television replays showed it had hit his chest.

Bance took the opportunity to blast a low shot through the wall to open the scoring just when the game seemed to be heading into extra time.

Tunisia then pushed forward, with time running out, and forced a corner but with all their players committed they were caught by a fast clearance that saw Nakoulma take the ball into his own half, go past Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi and confirm the victory.

“The game was won on small details. We were afraid of Tunisia’s capability but we are delighted to go through,” said Burkinabe coach Paulo Duarte.

Other quarter-final: Senegal vs Cameroon 0-0 (aet; Cameroon win 5-4 on penalties).