Football news

Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico’s UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga champions said.

The 27-year-old striker, due to arrive in Mexico today, will become one of nearly 200 foreign-born players in the Liga MX, the vast majority South Americans.

“Eduardo Vargas, one of the stars of Chilean football, is coming to Tigres to reinforce the team’s attack which will seek the title in the Clausura 2017,” the Monterrey-based club said .

Tigres won the Apertura, the first of two championships in the season, in December and can now pair Vargas with France’s Andre-Pierre Gignac in a formidable strike force.

Falcao reveals triple China snub

Former Manchester United and Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao has turned down three big-money offers to move to China.

The Colombian, now back playing in French football with Monaco, says he snubbed the opportunities because he wants to win silverware with his club.

“It’s not easy to refuse this offer,” Falcao said. “I’ve already said no three times about going over there.

“And I believe that it’s also not easy for the club, who have turned down a lot of money.

“But I feel something in my body, it’s important for my career and for the team to be here. I want to win with Monaco. I want to show that I’m at 100 per cent.”

Ghana’s Gyan could be fit for quarter-final

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan should recover in time to play for Ghana in the African Nations Cup quarter-final tday after tests revealed a thigh injury was not as serious as first thought.

Gyan and his coach Avram Grant suggested after the 1-0 loss to Egypt on Wednesday that the injury could end the 31-year-old participation in the tournament in Gabon.

“Tests in the Gabonese capital of Libreville have shown that the injury is not as bad as initially feared,” the Ghana FA said.

“Tests revealed that the Black Stars skipper suffered a left thigh muscle contusion,” added team doctor Adam Baba.

Foxes to step up Ramirez bid

Leicester are expected to increase their efforts to sign Middlesbrough forward Gaston Ramirez over the weekend.

Press Association Sport said the Premier League champions have already had an offer for the 26-year-old turned down by Boro but Ramirez has reportedly handed in a transfer request in an attempt to force a move to the King Power Stadium.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday, around an hour and a half after Leicester’s league match at Burnley, and manager Claudio Ranieri is keen to reinforce his squad with Ramirez.

Ivanovic could leave Chelsea, says Conte

Antonio Conte has given no assurances over the Chelsea future of Branislav Ivanovic as Tuesday’s transfer deadline approaches.

The Serbia defender, 33 next month, has made more than 350 appearances since signing from Lokomotiv Moscow in January 2008, winning every major club honour.

“I don’t know if anything happens about him,” Conte said.

“There are four days (remaining of the transfer window) and, in this month, there is a lot of speculation.”

Ivanovic has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation during the loss at Arsenal in September.

Gomez signs new Liverpool contract

Joe Gomez has signed a new long-term deal at Liverpool, the club have confirmed.

A source has told ESPN FC that Gomez, 19, has put pen to paper on a five-year contract that will last until the summer of 2022.

Gomez has fully now recovered from ACL and Achilles injuries that kept him on the sidelines for well over a year, and played both fixtures of the FA Cup third-round tie with Plymouth Argyle.

Manager Jurgen Klopp considers Gomez to be the “real deal” and that his future lies at centre-half.

Jeonbuk appeal to CAS over ban

Asian club champions Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against their ban from the 2017 Asian Champions League, CAS said.

The Asian Football Confederation said last week that Jeonbuk were banned from the continent’s premier club competition over their involvement in a 2013 bribery scandal.

Jeonbuk were docked nine points and fined $91,000 by the K League’s disciplinary committee in September for payments a club scout made to referees in 2013.

“Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors seeks an order staying the execution of the challenged decision in order to be able to participate in the competition,” CAS said in a statement, adding that it intends to issue a decision by Feb. 3.