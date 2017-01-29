Atletico held at Alaves

Atletico Madrid’s troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves yesterday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week.

Even with the King’s Cup semi-final first leg against Barcelona coming up on Wednesday, Diego Simeone fielded a full-strength team against Alaves but he watched his side get outplayed by the Basques.

Alaves defender Victor Laguardia struck the underside of the bar with a hooked volley in a strong first-half display from the home side, Brazilian forward Deyverson somehow heading over the bar on the rebound from close range.

Mauricio Pellegrino’s side continued to dominate after the break and Victor Camarasa and Edgar Mendez both spurned chances while Atletico loanee Theo Hernandez was denied a goal against his parent club by Miguel Angel Moya.

Atletico’s Argentine midfielder Nicolas Gaitan had a glorious chance to snatch the win for the visitors when he found himself through on goal but he was blocked by goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco.