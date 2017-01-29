Ramblers seek higher pastures

Wardija

Ramblers will be seeking higher pastures during February as the weather becomes crisp and visibility is at its best. It is that time of the year when floating white clouds in the clear dense-blue skies provide an excellent backdrop to the luscious verdant Maltese landscape.

Tal-Lippija, Ġnejna

William Wordsworth may have wandered lonely when he was enthralled by the sight of the dancing golden daffodils, but local ramblers will surely savour cheerful company as they delightfully gaze at the contrasting and ever-changing sights that Malta’s highlands have on offer.

Starting with the walk along the highest and most scenic part of the Victoria Lines, strolling along the loftiness of Dingli, roaming along the Wardija heights, sauntering on the Lippija Cliffs and roving the Bajda Ridge from Xemxija to Manikata, all walks will proffer memorable countryside views, coastal scenery, cliffside vistas and nature’s delights.

Ramblers walking along some of Malta’s natural heights in February can take pleasure in the harmonious shaded silhouettes of rolling countryside contours and forget for a short while the outlandish and bizarre high-rise proposals that may ruin for ever the striking characteristics of Malta’s landscape.

Lunzjata. Photos: Mary Attard

The last walk of February promises a rare insight into the cultural value of Senglea.

Everybody is invited to join our walks to enjoy the little that remains of the island’s natural beauty before even this is taken away.

Walks will be cancelled in case of very bad weather. If in doubt, call 9949 7080 or 7959 4267.

Non-members are advised to contact these numbers before the walk. More details about the winter walks programme may be viewed on the association’s website.

http://ramblersmalta.org

February walks

Sunday 5th

Top of the World: Mosta – Wied il-Għasel (Scenic)

We will approach the Victoria Lines at Naxxar Gap and follow them towards the Top of the World, before returning towards Naxxar and on to Santa Margerita chapel and Mosta dome. After a 20-minute stop, we walk down Wied il-Għasel and around Fort Mosta back to Salini.

Meeting place and time: Bird Park,Salina, 9am.

Duration: Approximately five to six hours.

Victoria Lines

Rating: Hard.

Wednesday 8th

Buskett – Dingli – Raba Nemel – Il-Lunzjata (Scenic/historical)

An interesting ramble over a beautiful landscape of fertile farmland and some areas with verdant bushes and trees, leading to Buskett and Dingli. We proceed via the small hamlet of Raba Nemel and il-Lunzjata on the inland cliff, viewing St Dominic’s priory, Verdala Castle, Villa Psaigon, Savio College, Karmelitani, old chapels and farmhouses.

Meeting place and time: St Dominic’s priory, Rabat, 2pm.

Duration: About two to three hours.

Rating: Easy to moderate with some inclines.

Sunday 12th

Mġarr – Għajn Tuffieħa – Mġarr (Scenic)

We walk towards Tar-Ragħad where we can see some small catacombs, then on to Ta’ Mrejnu, over the garigue and eventually pass by the Roman Baths. Finally, we walk along the cliffs overlooking Għajn Tuffieħa and Ġnejna Bay.

Meeting place and time: Mġarr parish church, 9am.

Duration: Approximately three hours.

Rating: Moderate to hard (some rough ground – garigue).

Sunday 19th

Wardija Heights – Countryside around San Martin (Scenic)

A ramble from Salini Bird Park and the little chapel of San Mikiel towards the valley and Scotts supermarket in Burmarrad and up the valley behind, towards San Martin.

Meeting place and time: The parking area near the Bird Park. Follow the sign for ‘Bird Park’ on Coast Road near Kennedy Grove at Salini, 9am.

Duration: Three to four hours.

Rating: Moderate with some inclines.

Wednesday 22nd

Xemxija – L-Imbordin – Manikata – (Scenic/historical)

From Xemxija parish church we ramble to the Punico-Roman apiary, then on through the rural woodland of Badja Ridge, to l-Imbordin and later Manikata, with its cart ruts and Punic, Byzantine and Roman tombs. After visiting these sites and the parish church, we ramble back to Xemxija on an important Roman road.

Meeting place and time: Xemxija parish church, 2pm.

Duration: About two to three hours.

Rating: Easy to moderate with some inclines.

Sunday 26th

Carnival Sunday: A walk in Senglea. (Cultural)

Highlights of the walk will be touring inside St Michael’s Bastion, the clock tower, Maċina, Sirena Grotto, war shelters, the Gardjola, St Philip’s church and the Senglea Basilica Museum.

Meeting place and time: The parking area at the Palumbo back entrance, close to Senglea main entrance, 9am.

Duration: Approximately three hours.

Rating: Easy.

Alex Vella is executive president of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.