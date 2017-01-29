Mcast in two energy research projects

The Malta College or Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) is participating in two projects related to energy research.

A 3D Micro Grid project entitled ‘Design, Development and Demonstration of a Future-Proof Active Smart Micro-Grid System’, coordinated by the German Jordanian University, is aimed at adapting renewable energy resources for solutions to sustainability in terms of electric power demand and supply, and demonstrating the concept at the Mcast campus. Mcast is the lead partner in the demonstration and as technical coordinator together with two other Maltese partners – ESDL and GeoSYS.

The college is also a partner in an Edgewise project entitled ‘Energy and Water Systems Integration and Management’, coordinated by the University of Beira Interior, Portugal, which aims to integrate the water and energy systems in a single and efficient system. Mcast is the lead partner in the definitions of energy and water integration.

Mcast senior lecturer Brian Azzopardi is the principal investigator on both projects which have a total budget of over €1.1 million each. Mcast’s participation is funded by the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) through the Eranetmed initiative.

The participants include Jordanian, Portugese, German, French, Greek, Cypriot, Tunisian, Turkish, Algerian and Maltese academic, research and industrial partners.

www.3DMicroGrid.com

www.edgewise.ubi.pt