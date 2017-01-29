Is Malta a developed country?

‘Are we developed?’ is the question Noel Agius will tackle at a seminar on Tuesday from 6 to 7pm at the University of Malta Faculty of Arts Library, Old Humanities Building. During the seminar, Agius, a lecturer in sociology at Junior College, will take a sociological look at Malta’s development.

‘Economic growth’ is presumed to be another phrase for ‘development’. Over the past few decades Malta has experienced rapid economic growth to the extent that many people no longer consider the country as undeveloped, Third World or poor. At the same time, however, poverty is on the rise, public space is being swallowed by speculative building projects and educational levels are still low, as is female participation in the workforce. These are just some of the contradictions of today’s Malta.

The seminar is being convened by Paul Clough, Peter Mayo and Michael Briguglio as part of the 20th series of Works in Progress in the Social Studies seminars.