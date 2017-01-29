Weekly consumer advice

• Before signing a sales agreement it is our responsibility to verify that what we agreed to is included in the contract.

• Terms and conditions that limit our legal rights are prohibited.

• When services or goods are not delivered when agreed or as agreed, we have the right to terminate the contract of sale.

• Even though we inadvertently sign for an unfair term, such terms are not binding and hence cannot be enforced.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

Mizzi House,

National Road,

Blata l-Bajda

HMR 9010

Freephone: 8007 4400

Tel: 2395 2000

Enquiries: [email protected]

Consumer complaints: [email protected]

Website: www.mccaa.org.mt

MCCAA office hours for the public:

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta

(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

47A, South Street,

Valletta.

VLT 1101

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Tel: 2122 1901

E-mail: [email protected]