Same product but different price

Q: I recently bought a trenchcoat for €89.95 from a local retail outlet. A few days later, I travelled to the UK and saw the same trenchcoat marked at €52. The latter was not a sale price but the original price. What are my rights as a consumer?

A: The Price Indication Regulations stipulate that products offered for sale must be clearly indicated with a price so consumers can make an informed buying decision. Hence, as long as the shop where you purchased the trenchcoat clearly indicated the price of the product, the seller did not breach any law by selling it at a higher price than the UK seller. Sellers operate in a free market economy, which means that they can determine their own prices and profit.