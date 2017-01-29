Advert
Sunday, January 29, 2017, 00:01

Public statements by director general

Josephine Borg, director general (Consumer Affairs), has issued a public statement in accordance with Article 8 of the Consumer Affairs Act (Cap.378), by means of which she identifies and gives information to the public that: Mr Gianluca Ciprini, holder of ID Card No. 0125357A of IGC Group Ltd, has not honoured the decision delivered by the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

The trader had promised to deliver, from  Poland, a folding door which was meant  to have three openings, be double glazed and have a mosquito net installed, for  which  a deposit of  €1,400 were paid.

However, the consumer noticed that it was actually made in Malta, had four openings instead  of three and a mosquito net could not be fixed to this door, thus not as ordered by the  consumer. The trader was ordered by the Tribunal to pay €1,000 to the consumer.

In another public statement, Ms Borg said that Vincent Agius, holder of ID Card No. 77851(M) of Agius Photo Studio, 136 (A), Pjazza Antoine de Paule, Paola, has not honoured the decision delivered by the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

The consumer had ordered a package including photos, an album, pre-wedding and post-wedding  sessions, two smaller albums  and the wedding DVD. While the DVD and other items have been provided to the consumer, the photos were never delivered, as they were not ready. The trader was ordered by the Tribunal to pay €1,300.

