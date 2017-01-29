Top real estate franchise position for fifth year

Remax LLC, one of the world’s leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, once again held the top position among real estate brands in the annual Franchise 500 survey by Entrepreneur magazine.

The growth rate, financial stability and size of the Remax system also propelled the franchisor into the top 10 of all franchises included in the listing. This year’s ranking marks the 14th time in 18 years that Remax has been listed as the top franchisor in the real estate category.

“Many of our franchisees gravitated to the Remax model because our focus has always been on the needs of the agent,” said Chris Pflueger, vice president, business development, Remax, LLC.

“We provide our broker/owners with the leading-edge tools, on-demand education, global brand recognition and more than 40 years of industry-leading experience to attract and recruit the top performing real estate agents in their markets.”

While congratulating Re/Max LLC for this great achievement, Kevin Buttigieg, managing director of Remax Malta, said: “We are proud to be associated with this global franchise which year in, year out has placed in the top echelons of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. Working with Re/Max and its global partners has helped us enhance our level of service both in terms of product offering and skills set of our sales associates.”

Highlights of the 38th Annual Franchise 500 survey include:

• Remax ranked No. 1 real estate franchise

• Remax ranked tenth overall, up from 21st place in 2016 and 75th in 2015

• Closest Remax competitors were HomeVestors of America at 52 and Keller Williams Realty at 77

Entrepreneur magazine’s annual Franchise 500 is the oldest and most comprehensive franchise ranking in the world. The prestigious survey judges all companies by the same criteria: objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. The most important factors include financial strength and stability, growth rate and size of a system.

Franchise 500 also considers the number of years a company has been in business and the length of time it has been franchising, startup costs, litigation, percentage of closures and whether the company provides financing.

To be eligible, companies must have at least 10 units, including at least one in the US, and provide a franchise disclosure document. An im-pressive 988 companies were consi-dered for the 2017 Franchise 500 ranking.

Remax also ranked as leading real estate franchise for the eighth consecutive year in the annual Franchise Times Top 200+ listing. Additionally, continued growth and a steady increase in the number of locations pushed the global franchisor of real estate brokerages into the top 10 franchises included in the survey.

Remax ranked eighth overall, up from 11th place in 2015, 12th in 2014 and 14th in 2013. The growth of Remax sales countered the trend of the 10 largest franchised brands collectively losing system-wide sales for the first time in the history of the listing.

Franchise Times Top 200+ is recognised as a leading franchise ranking list of the 200 largest franchise systems in the US by global sales based on the previous year’s data.