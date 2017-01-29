Offers with HSBC #OneStepCloser Campaign

HSBC Malta is bringing first-time buyers #OneStepCloser to owning their home.

HSBC Malta has just launched its #OneStepCloser campaign, with special offers on home loans, personal loans and a chance for credit card users to win their money back.

During this campaign, which follows last year’s campaign, #StartsToday, the bank will help customers buying their first home by providing a special fixed interest rate of 2.5 per cent until June 30, 2019 on home loans up to €300,000.

Customers taking up a personal loan will not be charged any processing fees, while those who use their credit cards to pay for their shopping or bills will participate in a competition with the chance to win one of 10 cash prizes of up to €500 each. These campaign offers will be available until the end of February.

HSBC Malta’s head of retail banking and wealth management, Daniel Robinson, said: “#OneStepCloser is specially designed to address directly the individual needs of customers and take them forward on the goals they have set for their future. When it comes to banking we are always there for our customers and this campaign champions a sentiment that best sums up our role in helping people achieve their goals.”

Customers interested in learning more about this campaign and further information can be found on hsbc.com.mt/onestepcloser, by calling 2380 2000 or visiting the nearest branch.