New managing director for Boston Multi Family Office in Malta

Andrew Chetcuti Ganado

Andrew Chetcuti Ganado has been appointed mana­ging director of Boston Multi Family Office’s Malta operations. Dr Chetcuti Ganado, a trust lawyer, replaces Chris Borg who moves to a new role at Deloitte Malta.

Dr Chetcuti Ganado has an IFSP certificate in Trusts Management and Administration and spent more than 15 years with Bank of Valetta, progressing from legal advisory positions to becoming the execu­tive head of the Trustee Services Unit. Since leaving the bank in 2015, he has continued to work in law through his own firm, AC Ganado Legal.

Dr Ganado brings significant experience in both leadership and the hands-on provision of trust and fiduciary services to the Boston group of companies.

He explained his priorities for the first few months in the job: “I’m looking forward to promoting and increasing the footprint for Boston’s trusts and fiduciary services both locally and internationally. Malta is an incredible place to do business and is making waves on the international stage.

“I am very keen to expand the role of the Malta office in servicing Boston’s existing global network of clients, as well as branching out and bringing entirely new, high-value business to Maltese shores.”

He continued: “With this mission in mind, I’m extremely pleased to be joining a group with such a strong local presence, as well as an immensely supportive global team that values the role of Malta, and that has a healthy and modern approach to innovation in their field.”

Global CEO Alex Fray commented on the appointment: “Andrew’s highly technical skills in structuring tailor-made private and commercial trust arrangements are an excellent fit for Boston’s family office offering. Our services are traditionally much more holistic than those of the standard corporate services providers in Malta and other financial hubs. The board and I are also confident he will make an excellent addition to our international leadership team, representing one of our fastest growing offices.”

In addition to his role with Boston, Dr Chetcuti Ganado is also a guest lecturer for the Master’s course in Financial Services at the University of Malta. He has also lectured in the field of corporate and business law for students reading for ACCA exams.

Boston Multi Family Office is a group of companies focused on meeting the varied needs of high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including their business interests. Headquartered in the Isle of Man, with offices in Malta and Dubai, it consists of Boston Fiduciary, a trust, corporate and family office provider; Boston Ventures, a capital introduction and funding business; and Boston Link, an international headhunting and recruitment firm.