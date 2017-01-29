New Maltese business hub on Mrieħel Bypass

One of Malta’s largest flexible workspace, Grand Central, is to launch summer 2017 on the Mrieħel Bypass, providing fully serviced hot desks, dedicated co-working desks and private offices for start-ups, local businesses and international clients, hosting more than 600 members.

Grand Central meets the growing demand for flexible working, which has seen the opening of over 2,000 hubs in Europe, and worldwide membership of co-working spaces growing over 2,000 per cent from 43,000 to 1,030,000 in six years.

Grand Central provides a suite of managed services such as superfast Wi-Fi, printers, kitchen, chill-out area, showers, meeting rooms and exclusive members’ events. In addition, Grand Central has exclusivity in Malta to offer three international partnership services to its members:

1. London linkup. Guest membership of five The Brew business clubs which provides members with a London base and business community with whom to network.

2. An online virtual mail room. Exclusive use of the iPostalMail platform in Malta, which provides members with mail scanning to their personal accounts, forwarding, secure disposal and archiving, giving members rarely in the office immediate access to their mail.

3. A managed smartphone app with international landlines. A choice of landline numbers routed to a smartphone with a voicemail to e-mail service, which allows members to have a permanent local presence abroad while also benefitting from lower nternational call charges.

Commenting on the launch, Grand Central founder Iain Harvey said: “While there are serviced offices in Malta, they tend to tie you into long contracts, so we have made Grand Central easy and flexible. There are membership options to suit different working styles. From a hot desk by the hour to your own dedicated co-working desk or private office rented by the month. And with only one month’s deposit and one month’s notice, there are no hefty upfront payments or the hassle of having to manage office facilities and services. We hope the opening of Grand Central will help support even more start-ups and growing businesses in Malta.”

Grand Central is using the Seedrs platform to raise some of its funds through crowdfunding, a way of financing that typically sees large numbers of people, each investing small sums in return for a shareholding in a company.

Fifteen co-working desks at 50 per cent discount for the first 12 months have been set aside to thank those that invest a minimum of €1,000. Ten private offices at 50 per cent discount for the first 12 months have been reserved for those investing a minimum of €3,000.