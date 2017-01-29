Networking to promote business growth in Malta

Participants at last years Annual Networking Event – Malta.

Representatives from the business community will be joining the fourth Annual Networking Event – Malta to positively impact on the Maltese economic landscape through the celebration of business networking and the role it plays in the growth and success of businesses.

Forming part of International Networking Week, an initiative of Business Network International (BNI) and being held from February 6 to 10, the Malta event presents an opportunity for companies, organisations, and individuals to network by taking proactive steps to strategically use networking to promote business growth.

Many people offer advice about what it takes to be a great networker. According to BNI founder Ivan Misner, one thing that is left out of that equation is what other people think about what it takes to be a great networker. This is important because we all need to be cognisant of other people’s expectations and adjust our behaviour accordingly if we want to make the kind of impression that will work to build a powerful personal network.

Following a 3,400-response survey among business people around the world, Dr Misner identified the top characteristics of what people believe makes a great networker. Being a good listener came first. Success in networking depends on how well we can listen and learn.

“The faster you and your networking partner learn what you need to know about each other, the faster you’ll establish a valuable relationship. A good networker has two ears and one mouth and should use them both proportionately. Listen to people’s needs and concerns and find opportunities to help them,” Dr Misner said.

Having a positive attitude placed second. A positive attitude makes people want to associate and cooperate with that business professional. “Such people are like magnets. Others want to be around them and will send their friends and family to them,” Dr Misner added.

A third important element is helping others by being collaborative. “People don’t care how much until they know how much you care. Helping people shows you care.”

One survey respondent said: “People want to network with individuals who have a collaborative attitude. Helping others can be done in a variety of ways, from clipping a helpful article and e-mailing it to someone, to putting them in touch with a person who can help them with a specific challenge.”

Several respondents commented about not wanting to network with people who “are in it for themselves”. A willingness to collaborate and help others is essential as it builds trust and helps establish a strong relationship.

The Malta event will be held at The Palace hotel, Sliema, starting at 7am and finishing at 9.30am. As has happened during previous editions, several participants stay on to do one-to one meetings with other participants they would have met for the first time.

It is recommended one brings along at least 100 business cards. Participation fee is €10. To find out more about BNI and its chapters in Malta, visit www.BNI.com or contact either Mark Arrigo (tel: 9984 9090)at [email protected] or Carmel Bonello at [email protected].