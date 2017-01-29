Mcast focuses on vocational education

The development of VET (Vocational Educational and Training) degrees in Malta within the wider context of higher education area was the main theme of the annual conference of the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) held last week. The conference highlighted the local experience in this area and explored developments in the Swiss system.

The main guest speaker was Mergim Jahiu, international project manager at the Swiss Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (SFIVET), Switzerland, who delivered a presentation on the best practices of VET in his country. SFIVET trains VET practitioners, provides VET research, develops careers and further assists international education and training cooperation.

Other speakers included Mcast vice-principal Vincent Maione, who spoke about vocational and professional education and training (VPET) in Malta, and Alex Rizzo, head of Mcast’s Technical College, whose presentation was entitled ‘Sharing good practice: case studies of vocational degrees offered by Mcast’.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, president of the Mcast board of governors Silvio De Bono and Mcast principal and CEO Stephen Cachia also addressed the conference.

At the end of the conference, tokens of appreciation were presented to representatives of industrial companies and other organisations that have supported Mcast degree students by offering them internship placements.

The conference was organised in collaboration with the Education Ministry at the administration hall of Mcast’s main campus, Corradino.