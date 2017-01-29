Kinnie is finalist in MCA eBusiness Awards 2016

Kinnie’s online ‘Taste More in Valletta’ video, featured on its Facebook page last August, has been selected as a finalist in the Social Media Campaign category in the next Malta Communications Authority (MCA) eBusiness Awards.

The video can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhMM3NayfpU.

“This video was great fun to work on and the people’s reactions in it show that they enjoyed their surprise too. We chose Valletta as the location to showcase the capital city, keeping in mind that our Facebook page has a large number of non-Maltese followers,” said Lara Filletti, Kinnie’s brand executive at Simonds Farsons Cisk plc.

“The engagement was overwhelming, with many positive comments from both locals and tourists.” The Social Media Campaign category carries a 50 per cent public voting and the public is being asked to vote for their favourite entry by clicking http://ebusinessawards.mca.org.mt/social-media-public-voting.

The MCA was set up to regulate communications services, which include fixed and mobile tele-phony, internet and TV distribution services. It also regulates the postal sector and eCommerce services and Malta’s radio spectrum resources.

The eBusiness Awards have the aim of acknowledging unique and innovative ideas and initiatives in the use of web-based technologies and eBusiness for businesses and society at large.

Established in 2011, these awards aid in the promotion of the most innovative initiatives in the domain of eBusiness for development and to spread awareness about the role of web-based technologies in addressing social and economic concerns.

The winners of each category will be announced during an awards event in April.

Kinnie is produced, marketed and distributed by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc. Follow Kinnie on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kinnie.mt/?fref=ts .