Fly into a new relationship

Air Malta is giving relationships a flying start and celebrating Valentine’s Day with the latest launch of a five-day 25 per cent discount sale on seven destinations for travel during the month of February.

The sale is open until today and is being offered on some of the airline’s most romantic destinations: Paris, Rome, Vienna, Milan, Zurich, Brussels and Manchester.

Discounted tickets can be purchased from the airline’s website www.airmalta.com through a promo code that will be sent to Air Malta newsletter subscribers.

Air Malta operates a conveniently timed flight schedule to/from main city airports, offering easy access and connections with a reliable flight schedule. Together with its code-share partner airlines, Air Malta offers a network of over 100 destinations. The Maltese airline maintains its commitment to offer value for money prices and superior service in both its economy as well as business class cabins.

Air Malta offers customers a free hand baggage allowance of 10kg as well as an additional piece of 20kg free checked baggage in all its Economy class tickets.

Business class guests receive a gourmet meal and unlimited drinks on board and are guaranteed an empty middle seat. They also receive an allowance of two pieces of hand luggage for a total weight of 15kgs and up to two pieces of hold baggage (maximum of 64kg).

Subscription to Air Malta’s newsletter is available at www.airmalta.com/newsletter-page. For more information visit www. airmalta.com or log on to www.facebook.com/AirMalta.