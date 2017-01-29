Engel & Völkers 2016 turnover exceeds half a billion euros

The Engel & Völkers Group generated total commission revenues of €506.3 million in 2016, setting a new record result. Image source: Engel & Völkers

Group commission revenues increase 23.6 per cent over 2015

The Engel & Völkers Group grew its total commission revenues in 2016 by 23.6 per cent to €506.3 million (2015: €409.8 million). In doing so, it broke through the half a billion-euro mark for the first time.

“This record result is a clear reflection of our successful global expansion,” said Christian Völkers, CEo and founder of Engel & Völkers AG.

Strongest growth in southern Europe and North America

At 93.2 per cent, Italy achieved the highest rise in turnover in the residential division. Spain and Portugal also recorded a considerable joint increase of 37.2 per cent. Other markets growing their turnover included Belgium at 12 per cent and the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) at 8.4 per cent.

In North America, Engel & Völkers expanded its presence with the opening of numerous new residential property shops. This resulted in a 55.3 per cent growth in commission revenues.

Moreover, the commercial division also reported significant revenue growth of 19.3 per cent in comparison to the previous year. Residential investment once again proved the most successful segment. In 2016, it accounted for half of the overall annual turnover in the commercial division.

Outlook: Engel & Völkers looking for more agents worldwide

Engel & Völkers plans to proceed on its strong course of expansion in 2017. Accordingly, the Group is set to open shops and offices in approximately 50 new locations this year. This growth also increases the need for qualified professionals. “This year we intend to recruit around 1,200 new real estate agents,” Mr Völkers said.