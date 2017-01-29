Emcare subscriber wins meal for six

Lucienne Bezzina from Emcare (left) presenting the voucher to Margaret Micallef.

Margaret Micallef of Attard is the winner of the Emcare Christmas competition prize, consisting of a meal with her family for up to six people at the Hilton Malta hotel in St Julian’s. Ms Micallef won the prize following a draw during Christmas whereby all participants subscribed to an one-year Emcare contract of €48 for the hub and pendant.

While congratulating Ms Micallef, Emcare’s operations and sales manager Lucienne Bezzina said the brand’s services were compatible with Melita, GO and Vodafone service providers. The Emcare hub and pendant solution provides a more personalised service to accommodate the diversity of clients who have different requirements, depending on age, character and possible health conditions.

More information about Emcare’s solutions is available on www.myemcare.com. One can also call 2142 4949 or visit www.facebook.com/emcare360.