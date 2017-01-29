Emcare subscriber wins meal for six
Margaret Micallef of Attard is the winner of the Emcare Christmas competition prize, consisting of a meal with her family for up to six people at the Hilton Malta hotel in St Julian’s. Ms Micallef won the prize following a draw during Christmas whereby all participants subscribed to an one-year Emcare contract of €48 for the hub and pendant.
While congratulating Ms Micallef, Emcare’s operations and sales manager Lucienne Bezzina said the brand’s services were compatible with Melita, GO and Vodafone service providers. The Emcare hub and pendant solution provides a more personalised service to accommodate the diversity of clients who have different requirements, depending on age, character and possible health conditions.
More information about Emcare’s solutions is available on www.myemcare.com. One can also call 2142 4949 or visit www.facebook.com/emcare360.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.