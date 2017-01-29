The Remax Malta delegation at the Remax European Elite Broker Summit in Vienna.

Ten local Remax offices were invited to take part in the Remax European Elite Broker Summit in Vienna.

This event gave those present the opportunity to network with fellow brokers who are equally focused on growth and success, thus presenting opportunities for the exchange of ideas.

Of the 1,800 Remax offices operating within the Remax European-wide network, 100 were invited – of which 10 were Maltese. The Maltese delegation was composed of: Michael Bonello and Gordon Valentino (Remax Alliance Tigne): Paul Sammut (Remax Alliance SG): James Busutill (Remax Central); Joe Caruana Curran (Remax Executives, Ibrag); Kevin Deguara (Remax Blue Harbour);

These kinds of initiatives are unique to the Remax network

Simon Coleiro (Remax Professionals, Fgura); Mauro Sammut, Darren Frendo and Philip Incorvaja (Remax Real Estate Specialists, Tigne Point); Kevin and Jeffrey Buttigieg (Remax Professionals – Sliema and St Julian’s; Michael Galea (Remax Property Centre, Gozo); Peter Sullivan (Remax Crown, Sliema).

Remax Malta COO Jeffrey Buttigieg said: “It was an honour to see so many local offices being invited to this prestigious event. Malta certainly carries its weight despite being a small country, and we have shown our strength in both sales and letting. Malta’s successful track record has undoubtedly put us on the international property map.”

The summit gave those attending the opportunity to learn from experts and industry leaders both inside and outside the Remax network. Some key sessions included a talk on ‘taking your business to the next level’ by Remax Europe founder Michael Polzler and a ‘retention strategy meeting’ with Conrad Zurini from Remax Ontario Atlantic.

Other highlights included talks by Ziuljenas Galeckas and Agnė Kunčinaitė from Remax Lithuania on ‘recruiting for growth’, ‘big brokerage: notes from the inside’ by Nuno Ricardo from Remax Portugal and a rousing keynote by America’s Cup winner Dominik Neidhart entitled ‘Go hard or go home!’

“The Remax team attending this summit certainly reaped the benefits. They returned to Malta more enthused than ever and with a host of new skills and ideas to inject into the sector. These kinds of initia-tives are unique to the Remax net-work and we are proud to keep raising the standards of the local real estate sector through the use of international collaboration and an improved development strategy,” Mr Buttigieg said.