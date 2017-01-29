Deloitte Digital launched

Malcolm Booker, Deloitte Malta CEO, right, and Claudine Cassar, Deloitte Malta Digital and Technology Leader. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

Deloitte Malta is placing digital strategy and transformation at the forefront of its agenda as it launches Deloitte Digital, the accredited brand of the wider Deloitte network of member firms which combines Deloitte’s globally recognised strength in business transformation and technology implementation with the capabilities of a world-class digital agency.

Malcolm Booker, Deloitte Malta CEO, said: “Digital is enabling business transformation at an unprecedented rate. It is impacting business models and redefining the way companies interact and engage with clients, while also becoming an intrinsic and essential part of their service offering. There is no doubt that those companies that do not leverage digital to their advantage will ultimately lose out to competitors who do.”

He added: “We envisage major opportunities for Deloitte Digital in Malta and beyond, as clients look to us for guidance on how to counter the disruptive forces that are challenging their business. This belief led us to acquire the Alert Group, in order to be able to hit the ground running when it comes to offering a top-notch digital service offering.

“We are now fully committed to building upon the considerable experience of the existing digital team in providing the necessary investment and resources for a fully-fledged digital agency worthy of the Deloitte Digital brand.”

Mr Booker said the partnership an­nounced last September in the US between Apple and Deloitte was a very “prestigious” moment. The deal helps companies quickly and easily transform the way they work by maximising the power, ease-of-use and security that the iOS platform brings to the workplace through iPhone and iPad.

He said the digital business was now “top of the agenda” for Deloitte Malta.

Deloitte Malta started the move towards offering digital services when it acquired Alert Group earlier this year, which will now operate under the Deloitte Digital global brand.

Claudine Cassar, the founder of Alert Group and Deloitte Malta Digital and Technology Leader said: “With the digital revol­ution, industries are facing many new challenges and opportunities. The launch of Deloitte Digital will combine our digital and creative skills with the industry expertise we have built up over the years. The Deloitte Digital team will be offering a comprehensive range of services for organisations who want to make effective use of the internet and advanced technologies in order to grow their business.”

Deloitte Digital is recognised worldwide as an innovative leader that can support organisations across the digital lifecycle – from working to define a bold digital strategy to designing and building online and mobile presence; using agile methods that move quickly from digital concept to digital reality; innovative mobile, web, and social solutions to increase the impact of digital for its people and its clients.

Its focus is on the areas of digital strategy, mobile, social/web, content management and managed services. Underpinned by digital tech architecture, application implementation and development expertise, the approach of Deloitte Digital’s work is with great energy and passion as they align the client’s business aspirations.

Deloitte Digital combines fun with serious intent, injecting innovation and creativity into solutions for clients. This is where left brain meets right, and business, creative and technology intersect.

Ms Cassar told The Sunday Times of Malta that Deloitte Digital was already working on two major projects in the Gulf, in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, where Maltese personnel are based.

“The Deloitte brand is well known in the region and has an excellent reputation. This, combined with our digital expertise has helped us make inroads in the Gulf, where there is massive business potential,” she said.

She added: “It certainly is not easy to receive a digital accreditation from Deloitte and it was really a very proud moment for us when we did. A whole new world of opportunities has opened for us.”

Besides looking at the Gulf region, Mr Booker said that Deloitte Digital will also be focusing on Italy and central Europe, where he believes there is potential for business.

Expanding overseas, however, in no way implies that Deloitte Digital will be neglecting the domestic market. On the contrary, Ms Cassar stressed, she wanted to make it absolutely clear that the firm “is fully committed to the local market”.

Deloitte Digital, in fact, has a large number of Maltese clients, including a major telecommunications company. It is also responsible for the tallinja intelligent bus card, and a number of eGovernment pro­jects and mobile apps.

Ms Cassar said that bringing talent and skills from across the consulting business, Deloitte Digital’s people have the business acumen of a strategic advisor, the design capability of a creative agency and the engineering depth of a technology firm. Deloitte Digital can shape their range of capabilities into an integrated solution for those transformation projects requiring expertise in areas such as operations, human capital management, risk management and data analytics.

The Deloitte Digital team in Malta and overseas is made up of 50 full-time development and technical staff offering world-class solutions in the fields of web design, web application development, content management systems, online payment management and e-commerce solutions, co-location ser­vices, dedicated servers and hosting solutions, search engine optimisation and social media consultancy.