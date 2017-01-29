Chestertons Malta joins Gibraltar

Chestertons was founded in 1805 in London and, in addition to being one of the biggest networks of branches in London, Chestertons has a strong international presence with offices around the globe covering Europe and reaching as far as Australia, Singapore and the Middle East.

Chestertons Malta recently joined forces with Chestertons Gibraltar, adding over 150 property listings to its international range of properties available to Maltese and expats alike interested in purchasing real estate in Gibraltar.

This has been a collaboration between the businesses, as properties in Malta have now also been listed to the Chestertons Gibraltar official website, allowing a showcase of over 2,000 properties for sale and to let in Malta and Gozo.

This feature refreshes the data in real time, offering an extremely friendly-user interface and updated listings between the websites, also allowing any interested individuals to connect with a reliable and experienced property negotiator in Gibraltar at the click of a button.

Christopher Pace, chairman of Chestertons Malta, said: “From the time we opened our company’s doors to business back in 2012, we had been aware of the similarities between the two countries and the potential of growing a close relationship with Chestertons Gibraltar, particularly through relocation services, for local and international clients.”

“In the same way Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, had previously met Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to explore post-Brexit commercial and economic links between the two countries. This was one of the leading reasons to agree on this opportunity and follow through with the collaborative process with Gibraltar from our Chestertons Malta office,” Mr Pace added.

International and relocating assistance are two services provided by Chestertons’ agents in Malta, giving pride to its passionate and reliable negotiators who are experts in the property market and build lasting relationships with a variety of clients.

Professional training is provided for agents in a number of services the brand offers, so those interested to join the team can call 7928 4217, send a CV to [email protected] or visit www.chestertons.com.mt.