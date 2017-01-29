Virgina Woolf-inspired ballet­­

The Royal Ballet

Federico Bonelli and Alessandra Ferri.

The pioneering literary work of Virginia Woolf is the inspiration for the multi-award winning choreographer Wayne McGregor’s brilliant triptych Woolf Works. This cutting edge ballet will be broadcast live from The Royal Opera House to Eden Cinemas’ screens on February 8 at 8.15pm.

The first revival of Wayne McGregor’s critically acclaimed ballet has been produced with collaborators from across the artistic world combining themes from three of Woolf’s landmark novels – Mrs Dalloway, Orlando and The Waves. The production also includes elements of Woolf’s letter, essays and diaries to create a narrative of conventions to depict a heightened, starting and poignant reality.

The production is brought together by a specially commission score by the acclaimed British composer Max Richter, which incorporates electronic and live music. McGregor’s new production stars the Royal Ballet’s oldest leading lady, Alessandra Ferri, aged 52. The Italian dancer’s performance is said to be “unforgettable”, due to the largeness of her storytelling, taking her character from delicate ingénue to grief-ripped, love-tossed heroin.

Watch this exhilarating ballet with a global audience through the Royal Ballet’s live broadcast for one night only.

Tickets are available from the Eden Cinema box office or online.

www.edencinemas.com.mt