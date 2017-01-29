Colourful and vibrant

Sing

Sing

Directors: Christophe Lourdelet, Garth Jennings

Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane

Duration: 108 mins

Class: U

KRS Releasing Ltd

Illumination is becoming a force to be reckoned with, challenging the likes of Pixar and Dreamworks’ Animation with critic and audience-friendly movies such as Despicable Me and its sequel; last summer’s The Secret Life of Pets; and, of course, Minions, which now can boast its credentials as the second-highest-grossing animated movie in history.

For Sing, their sixth feature, Illumination founder Chris Meledandri has teamed up with writer/director Garth Jennings and a star-studded cast including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane, Taron Egerton, John C Reilly and singer/songwriter Tori Kelli.

The story cashes in on the never-ending singing competitions fad à la The X Factor or Britain’s Got Talent. McConaughey voices our protagonist, Buster, a koala bear impresario whose theatre is going through financial hard times. He embarks on a grand plan to restore his fortunes by organising a singing competition to raise some much-needed funds to save his beloved theatre – and gathers together a motley crew of participants.

As can be expected, things do not quite go according to plan – not least, the prize he intends to offer the winner. An expensive typo advertising a prize fund of $100,000 instead of the budgeted $1,000 means his task is going to be that much harder.

Cue a lively audition sequence of singing, dancing animals, all of whom come together to get over the myriad problems life throws at them, and the fine voice cast deserves kudos for the commitment they bring to the characters, stereotypical though they may be.

Effortlessly brings this musical menagerie to life, with each character drawn to perfection

McConaughey brings his trade­mark charm and a hint of smoothness to the ambitious Buster, whose steadfast love for the theatre is infectious. Theatre lovers will recognise the wide-eyed wonder with which the young Buster takes in his first experience of showbiz as a young child.

Witherspoon adds a smidgen of reality to harried housewife Rosita the pig, who grabs the opportunity to get away from the daily drudge of dealing with a husband and 25 kids, while earning quite a few laughs as she is paired up with the wonderfully camp Gunther, (voiced by Nick Kroll).

Johansson, who showed off her singing pipes in The Jungle Book last year, plays the prickly porcupine and rock babe Ash, who uses the competition to finally do her own thing after living in the shadow of ex-boyfriend.

Rising British star Egerton adds some depth to his closet crooner Johnny, the young ape desperate to get away from his father’s criminal activities.

McFarlane has a ball as the singing mouse Mike, the tiny rodent with the humungous ego; while Kelli is perfectly cast as the timid elephant Meena who suffers from severe stage fright.

Full marks also to the colourful, vibrant and detailed animation that so effortlessly brings this musical menagerie to life, with each character drawn to perfection, down to costumes, hair and makeup.

While Sing’s plot never threatens to become overly complicated – and it must be said, it never quite reaches the heights of complexity or originality that Pixar constantly offers – the execution is carried out with such joy and enthusiasm that it is easy to forgive its familiarity.

Add to that the myriad, oftentimes elaborate song and dance numbers that pepper the proceedings – the film boasts over 65 songs, including hits made famous by the likes of legends, from the celebrated Sinatra to the popular Perry – and it’ll have you toe-tapping willingly to the music while giggling at the antics of its menagerie of protagonists.