Sport Malta Awards semi-finalists announced

The Għaqda Ġurnalisti Sport yesterday announced the list of semi-finalists for this year’s Sport Malta Awards Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali.

Local associations submitted their nominations to a selection board who analysed the performances and feats of all the athletes and officials proposed before announcing the list of semi-finalists in each category.

The members of the Malta Sportswriters Association will vote to decide the five finalists in each category. These will be announced on Monday, February 6.

The winners in each category will be decided through a vote from a panel of sports journalists during the gala ceremony which will be held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on Saturday, January 25.

The semi-finalists

Sportsman of the year: Johan Attard (Pool); Norbert Attard (Darts); Stevie Camilleri (waterpolo); William Chetcuti (shooting); Luke Debono (bodybuilding); Charles Degiorgio (horse racing); Stefan Farrugia (bowls); Luke Galea (karate); Duncan Micallef (drag racing); Mark Spiteri (bowling); Nathan Xuereb (shooting).

Sportswoman of the Year: Sue Abela (bowling), Marie Claire Aquilina (cycling); Tiziana Carannante (bowling), Mandy Cortis (boxing); Sana Grillo (gymnastics); Hannah Pace (triathlon), Helene Pellicano (Tennis); Victoria Schultheis (sailing); C. Wingfield (athletics); Y. Zammit Stevens (weightlifting).

Official of the Year: Esther Azzopardi (football); Joseph Borda (rugby); Francesca Borg (gymnastics); Terry Camilleri (snooker); Jesmond Caruana (weightlifting); Noel Gauci (darts); Joseph Grima (rowing); Chris Spiteri Chris (badminton); Paul Sultana (basketball); John Zammit (cycling).

Coach of the Year: Angela Adamoli (basketball); Jimmy Bugeja (shooting); Anthony Farrugia (waterpolo); Jean Paul Fleri Soler (sailing); Jesmond Giordimaina (weightlifting); Brad Hindle Deguara (squash); Daniel Holliday (rugby); Karl Izzo (waterpolo); Noel Mercieca (kickboxing); Silvio Vella (football).

Young Sportsman of the Year: Kurt Cassar (basketball); Luke Galea (karate); Gary Giordimaina (weightlifting); Gabriel Grixti (table tennis); Matthew Magro (bowling); Scott Muscat (pool); Ben Plumpton (waterpolo); Kijan Sultana (squash).

Young Sportswoman of the Year: Hannah Al Tumi (basketball); Nicole Attard Gliveau (athletics); Sana Grillo (gymnastics); Helene Pellicano (tennis); Victoria Schultheis (sailing); Sara Xuereb (bowling).

Team of the Year: Basketball women’s national team; Raffa bowls national team; Cycling women’s national team; Eight Ball Pool U-23 national team; U-21 national football team; Pool U-23 national team; Rugby Sevens Men’s national team; Alex Borg/Brian Cini (snooker); Sue Abela/Tiziana Carannante (bowling); Mediterranean horse racing championship team; Waterpolo national team; Waterpolo U-19 national team.