Mosta beat Sliema to return to winning ways
MOSTA 2
SLIEMA WANDERERS 1
Mosta collected their first victory after 13 winless matches with a 2-1 victory over Sliema Wanderers.
Zsolt Hornyak’s side are now level on points with Gzira United at 13 points, though the latter have a game in hand as they entertain Floriana in tomorrow’s early fixture.
On the other hand, Sliema suffered a setback in their course for a top four finish, as they remain in seventh spot with 27 points.
Mosta broke the deadlock after 16 minutes, when their best player Francis Onwudinjo delivered a fine ball into the box and Njongo Priso slotted the ball into the net for 1-0.
Sliema levelled matters on 38 minutes, when captain Alex Muscat converted a penalty kick won by Jean Paul Farrugia after he was brought down by Mosta keeper Yenz Cini.
Nonetheless, as the second-half commenced, Mosta went in front again when youngster Zachary Brincat rushed through Sliema’s penalty box and with a low-drive, placed the ball behind Glenn Zammit.
Sliema almost scored the equaliser in injury time, when striker Farrugia connected with a set-piece, but his towering header went over the bar as Mosta returned to winning ways.
