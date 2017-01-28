Sports round-up

Swimming: Ryan Lochte (picture), who lost all his major sponsors after his tale about being robbed and held at gunpoint during the Rio Olympics, has signed on with TYR Sport, the swimwear company said. Lochte, who is serving a USA Swimming-imposed suspension for his part in the scandal, joins a team of TYR-sponsored swimmers including Olympic gold medallists Dana Vollmer, Matt Grevers, Cody Miller and Kelsi Worrell. Lochte will miss the USA Championships in June as part of the 10-month ban he was given last September, making him ineligible for the July 14-30 World Championships.

Boxing: “Unprofessional relationships” within AIBA created an atmosphere of collusion between senior management and judges that undermined the boxing body at last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the governing body said yesterday. It added, however, that a special investigation committee of experts had found no evidence of active interference in the results after carrying out 50 interviews over a four-month period.

Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, a notable absentee from the starting line-up for next month’s All-Star Game, was selected among the reserves for the marquee exhibition game, the NBA announced. Westbrook, averaging a league-best 30.7 points this season, gets the nod for Western Conference reserves along with Gordon Hayward of Utah Jazz, DeAndre Jordan of LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins, Memphis Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol, and Draymond Green and Klay Thompson of Golden State Warriors.

Cricket: Australia captain Steve Smith has been ruled out of the upcoming one-day international series in New Zealand after he sustained a minor ankle injury in the ODI victory over Pakistan in Adelaide. Wicketkeeper and batsman Matthew Wade will lead the side in Smith’s absence while 21-year-old uncapped batsman Sam Heazlett was named as replacement in the squad, Cricket Australia said. Smith said that team medical staff informed him he could resume training in seven to 10 days but the injury was not serious enough to rule him out of the four-match test series in India starting in Pune on February 23.

Weightlifting: Russia’s weightlifting federation (RWF) has withdrawn its appeal against a one-year ban from the sport, news agency TASS said. Russia was banned last July for breaching an International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) ruling that any country with three or more positive tests in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics would be banned. The RWF had taken its case against the IWL to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which had been due to hold a hearing on Thursday.