Nadal sets up dream Federer final

Rafa Nadal hits a shot during the semi-final against Grigor Dimitrov, at Melbourne Park.

Rafa Nadal had to be at his battling best to outlast Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 6-7 6-4 at the Australian Open yesterday and set up a mouth-watering ninth grand slam final meeting with his great rival Roger Federer.

The 30-year-old looked every inch a 14-times grand slam champion as he slugged it out with his 25-year-old opponent over nearly five hours on Rod Laver Arena to reach his first major final since the 2014 French Open and 21st overall.

“Grigor was playing unbelievable, it was great,” Nadal said.

“I feel very happy to be part of it, I enjoyed it a lot. To qualify for the final in a tournament like this is simply amazing.”

With 35-year-old Serena Williams facing her 36-year-old sister Venus in today’s women’s final and a rested Federer, 35, waiting for Nadal tomorrow, it is the first time in the open era that all four finalists at a grand slam have been over 30.

Dimitrov, riding high on a 10-match winning streak this year and seeking his first grand slam final, did his best to keep the twenty-something standard flying into the weekend, firing 79 winners.

There were no signs of the mental frailties that have prevented Dimitrov from fulfilling the potential promised by his nickname “BabyFed” as he went blow-for-blow with the powerful left-hander from Spain.

Ninth seed Nadal had conceded only six breaks in reaching the final four but was forced to save two break points in the opening game alone, setting the tone for a frenetic evening.

There were chances for both men in the fifth but, with midnight long past, Nadal came to the net to punch a backhand into the back court, break for 5-4 and earn the right to serve for the match.

Still Dimitrov would not lie down, though, and Nadal needed three match points to win his 12th straight grand slam semi-final and reach his fourth Australian Open final.

“Really, I don’t think either of us thought we would be playing in a major final at the Australian Open,” Nadal said of he and Swiss Federer.

“First of all, I hope to recover well, I think it’s a privilege for both of us.”