Alex Borg to play Walden in Beijing

Alex Borg is through to the final phase of the China Open following a comfortable 5-1 win over Englishman Jack Lisowski at the Guild Hall, in Preston, England.

The Maltese pro started the qualifying match on the wrong footing after Lisowski potted a 56 to seal the opening frame.

However, Borg’s reaction was remarkable as he had runs of 75, 69, 63 and two 51s to win the next five frames and seal his place in the decisive stages of the ranking tournament which will be played between March 27 and April 2.

In Beijing, Borg was paired with Ricky Walden in the opening round. The Englishman, currently no. 17 in the world, made sure of his place in the Asian event after eliminating China’s Zhang Yong 5-1.

In the only previous en-counter between the two players, Walden beat Borg 4-3 in the Scottish Open, last month.

Borg plays in the Welsh Open in Cardiff on February 13.

Meanwhile, veteran Jimmy White continued his good form with a 5-4 defeat of Sam Baird to reach the China Open.

The Whirlwind had trailed 2-0 and was behind or level for the entire match until the final frame.

White clinched the decider to inflict Baird’s third consecutive first-round exit.