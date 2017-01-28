Valletta International Baroque Festival ends

The festival comes to a close with the Valletta International Baroque Ensemble (VIBE) who will be performing two of Handel’s most famous works. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Valletta International Baroque Festival concludes today with two concerts.

The midday concert features Maltese soprano Claire Debono accompanied by Les Ambassadeurs tackling Purcell’s operatic arias.

Debono graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama where she studied with Laura Sarti. Recent operatic roles include Anne Trulove in The Rake’s Progress for Théatre de la Monnaie, a European and New York tour of Idomeneo as Illia with Les Arts Florissants and Minerva in Ritorno d’Ulisse in Madrid. She has participated in concert performances around Europe, including at the Bozar in Brussels and at St James Piccadilly in London.

Les Ambassadeurs is an international orchestra of baroque and classical music on period instruments, founded and directed by French flutist Alexis Kossenko. They have played all over Europe in places such as the Royal Opera of Versailles, the Concertgebouw in Bruges and the Weimar Biennale. They frequently collaborate with well-known singers, including Sabine Devieilhe, Anders Dahlin and Delphine Galou.

This concert is taking place at St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral at 12.30pm.

In the evening, the festival comes to a close with the Valletta International Baroque Ensemble (VIBE) who will be performing two of Handel’s most famous works. The Water Music was performed for the first time to accompany King George I and his entourage during a Royal cruise. The jubilant Music for the Royal Fireworks was first performed for King George II, also on the River Thames.

VIBE is the Festival’s resident ensemble. It was born out of a cultural need for Malta to have its own ensemble, specifically focused on the study and performances of baroque music, including a rich repertoire of Maltese baroque works.

The ensemble consists of predominantly Maltese musicians, guided by foreign baroque specialists. VIBE seeks to perform music from the Renaissance and Baroque periods in a historically informed way on original instruments. The formation of the ensemble is an important legacy of the festival which has grown from strength to strength since its inauguration in 2012.

This concert is taking place at the Manoel Theatre at 7.30pm.

■ For more information on both events and tickets, visit vallettabaroquefestival.com.mt.