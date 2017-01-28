Advert
Saturday, January 28, 2017, 00:01

The Met Opera’s Don Giovanni

Simon Keenlyside takes on the title role of Don Giovanni in tomorrow’s screening from the Met Opera. Photo: Marty Sohl

The next encore performance in the Met Opera line-up presented by Spazju Kreattiv is Don Giovanni, being screened tomorrow in Valletta.

Backed by an ensemble of great Mozartean singers, the charismatic Simon Keenlyside takes on the role of the title hero Don Giovanni, who goes to hell in a dazzling coup de théâtre.

Aided by his ingenious librettist, Lorenzo da Ponte, Mozart approached his operatic retelling of the myth of Don Juan from a point of view that is neither tragic nor entirely comic, but rather light-hearted, urbane and ironic.

The story follows Don Giovanni and his earthy-comic sidekick, Leporello (Adam Plachetka), through a series of encounters that begins with a fatal duel, moves back and forth between the humorous and the sentimental and ends with the protagonists being dragged down to hell.

 

■ The screening is taking place tomorrow at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 5pm. The opera is in Italian with English subtitles. Further repeat performances are scheduled for March 5 at 5pm and May 7 at 2.30pm. Spazju Kreattiv offers full season tickets for the live performances and encore screenings of the Met Opera. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.

