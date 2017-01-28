Pharmacies open tomorrow

New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813);

Thomas’s Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018);

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);

Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street, Birkirkara (92144 3406);

Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);

St Andrew’s Dispensary, Qasam Street, Swieqi (2137 6153);

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);

St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islands Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111);

Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);

Mqabba Central Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);

The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447).

The following pharmacies are also opening as extras from 8am to 12.30pm: Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322); Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126); Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971)

The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health centres are open for emergencies 24 hours seven days a week. The Gżira health centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays. The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow next to Marsascala parish church, from 8.30am till 1pm. If you feel healthy kindly get your ID card and donate blood.