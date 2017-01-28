Announcements

BEZZINA. On January 26, HELEN, née Grech, of Balzan, widow of Paul, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church, four days short of her 86th birthday. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmel (member of the Society of Christian Doctrine, MUSEUM), Michael and his wife Antoinette, and Miriam and her husband John Galea, her grandchildren Bernard and his wife Katya, Adrian, and Alexandra and her fiancé Daniel Saliba, her great-grandchildren Jan and Mattia, her sister Carmen Micallef, nieces and their families, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Peter’s Home, Lija, today, Saturday, January 28, at 8am for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Good Shepherd Sisters of Balzan and the MUSEUM Society will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Thanks to the Dominican Sisters and carers at St Peter’s Home for their care and support. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUGEJA. On January 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, NICOLINA, née Aquilina of Qui-si-Sana, Sliema, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Judy and husband Antoine, her sons Martin and his ex-wife Joanna, and Nicholas and his wife Caroline, and her beloved grandchildren, Krista, Kristoff, James, Tom, Emma, Jonathan, Paul and Tim, her great-grandchildren Mia and Zoe, her dedicated companion Mary Saliba, her sister Mary, as well as her other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said on Wednesday, February 1 at 9am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Refugee Service, Birkirkara, will be appreciated. The family thank the dedicated staff of Casa Antonia, Balzan, for their care and compassion over the last few years. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CIANTAR. On January 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, aged 64, three days short of his birthday, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Nathalie, née Vassallo, his son Kevin and his wife Trudy, his daughter Jackie, his adorable grandchildren Nick and Lisa, his brothers Paul and his wife Tina, Martin, Ray and his wife Marice, and Alex and his wife Doreen, his in-laws Lina and Louis, Joe and Dorothy, Marthese and Terry, Marianne and John, his many nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, January 28 at 2pm at Balzan parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but, if wished, donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On January 27, at Loyola House, Naxxar, Brother NAZZARENO GALEA, SJ, aged 85, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta, his sister Carmen Vella, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, January 28, at 4.15pm at Loyola House, 38 Marquis Scicluna Street, Naxxar, followed by interment at the parish cemetery in Naxxar. No flowers by request, but donations to the Jesuit Province Infirmary for the aged and sick Jesuit Fathers and Brothers will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

SAMMUT. On January 26, JOSEPHINE, née Azzopardi of Sliema, residing at Casa Antonia, Balzan, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Gillian and her husband Evarist, Peter, Mary and her husband Richard and Jackie and her husband Steve, her cherished grandchildren Katrin and Simon and Louisa, Anna and Michael and Andrew and Mark and Ally, and her dear great-granddaughter Georgia. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Saturday, January 28 at 1.30pm for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass will be celebrated at 2 pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank her devoted companion Josephine Agius and also the staff of Casa Antonia for their loving care. Lord grant her eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On January 26, INEZ, née Tabone, widow of Hanny, passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 103, surrounded by her beloved family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her daughters Patricia Troubridge and Tessa and her husband John Mamo; her grandchildren Melissa Mailer Howat, Samantha Peck, Amelia Troubridge, Francesca Grech and Anthony Mamo and their respective wives and husbands; her great-grandchildren, Georgina, Robert, Abigail, Daisy, Harry, James, Alexandra, Maxton, Ninu and Rafael, and other relatives and friends, especially Katie. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia on Monday, January 30 at 9am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family wish to thank the staff at Casa Antonia for their care and dedication. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DINGLI – ANNA MARIA (Molly). In ever loving memory of a dear wife and mother on the sixth anniversary of her death. So sadly missed by her husband Mario, her sons Marcel and Michel and her daughter Monique. Rest in peace. You are always in our hearts and thoughts.

GAMBIN – JOAN. In loving memory of a beloved wife and mother on the anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her husband John, her son Karl, his wife Christine and grandson Nikki, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – JOE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Georgette, his children Gordon, Steve, Glorianne, Melvyn and Carolanne, their respective spouses and his grandchildren. All Masses celebrated tomorrow, Sunday, January 29 at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

SANSONE. In unfading memory of a beloved mother, PHYLLIS, on the anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Liliana, Sylvia, Pierre, Maria and Louis.

VELLA HABER. Unfading memories of KELINU, a dearest and much beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the third anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Carmen, his children Frances, Joyce and Michael and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.