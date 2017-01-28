A walk on a Sunday

The Ramblers Association Malta is organising a walk in Siġġiewi and its surrounding countryside. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The Ramblers Association Malta is organising a walk in Siġġiewi and its surrounding countryside tomorrow, with a focus on the cultural aspects of the route.

The association is an environmental non-governmental organisation which is actively involved in the protection of the countryside and the public’s ability to enjoy it. As part of its remit, it regularly organises walks to promote public awareness of the natural, cultural and historical heritage of the Maltese islands.

The association uses its extensive knowledge of the Maltese countryside to prepare specific tracks of various durations and difficulty, keeping an eye out for the most beautiful panoramas and historical places of interest along the way. Besides experienced walk leaders, the walks often include other experts who explain specific features of the landscapes in question.

The expected duration of tomorrow’s walk is of three and a half hours and it is rated as easy.

■ Participants will be meeting at 9am at the Limestone Heritage on the Siġġiewi by-pass. For more information, visit ramblersmalta.org.