Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

UEFA chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina admires the view from Upper Barracca Gardens in Valletta on January 20, whilst in Malta as a special guest of The World in 2017 Gala Dinner organised by The Economist. The former Italian referee visited various places of interest in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Newly sworn in US President Donald Trump takes his place on a mug in Valletta next to Russian president Vladimir Putin and former US President Barack Obama. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A Royal Air force Airbus touches down during strong winds at the Malta International Airport on January 20. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A Royal Air force Airbus is directed after its arrival in Malta on January 20. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The world-famous Shaolin monks display their skills during a performance at the Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta to celebrate the Chinese New Year on January 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Balzan’s Bruno Giglio de Oliveira celebrates his winning goal against Luxol St.Andrews at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on January 21 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Protesters march from St Julian’s to Balluta in protest of the halting of the Temprarly Humanitarian Protection - new status, known as THPn on January 22. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A young girl holds a placard during the walk with migrants in Balluta, on January 22 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A boy lights a candle in solidarity for the nine Malians kept in detention awaiting deportation during the walk with migrants in St Julian’s on January 22. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A cat patiently waits outside a front door in St Paul Street, Valletta on January 20. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

To the chagrin of Valletta residents, streets across the capital are cleared of vehicles on January 24, to make way for events related to Malta’s presidency of the European Council. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Members of the public, police and ambulance staff talk to a man who is stuck in a car after it had flipped three times. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A police officer looks at a car after the driver lost control and flipped it three times. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The Mdina ditch on January 25. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Tourists swarm around a chapel at Dingli Cliffs on January 25. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Air Traffic radar at Dingli Cliffs on January 25. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Filfla on January 25. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier