Women’s rights, fetal rights

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Lara Dimitrijevic of the Malta Women’s Rights Foundation (WRF) seems to have been emboldened by the relatively easy introduction, through the Medicines Authority, of the morning-after pill in Malta. In the hasty process it was obvious that those who are after women’s votes saw to it to put MAP on the plate for them.

Even those who could not put anything on any plate, except their intentions and their promises, were delighted that things turned out the way they did… again thanks to the Medicines Authority.

All of them appeared not to bother at all that what happened was, definitely, not “in the best interests of unborn children” at the very beginning of their lives.

Some of them were in the front row of the protest march against corruption in Valletta, and in the front row of the protest march against the “destruction” of Żonqor in Marsascala. They were also in the front rows of the gay pride march in Valletta. But they were not in the front row of the march for the lives of unborn children in Valleta, neither in December 2015 nor in December 2016.

Maybe it is because 4,000 unborn childen every year in Malta do not have a right to vote in general elections. That is what local politics seems to have been reduced to lately, surely in pro-life matters. A sad departure from past practices and principles. Convenience and expediency, it seems, are reigning supreme.

Dimitrijevic said her foundation’s fighting for the introduction of the morning-after pill was “the first step in the fight for women’s rights at a national level”. From now on, according to her, “it will be focusing its efforts on stepping up the fight in the area of violence against women, sexual and reproductive health and gender discrimination”. She also insisted that “WRF did not have a position on abortion”.

How can any women’s organisation have no position on abortion?

Abortion, in common parlance, has one meaning, the deliberate killing of an unborn child. It is staggering how such a profound decision by any woman, which brings about the deliberate termination of the life of her unborn child does not seem to stir WRF to declare its position on abortion. How can any women’s organisation have no position on abortion?

Considering how the foundation portrayed itself in front of the joint parliamentary committee last July on the morning-after pill, by talking only on women’s rights, while saying nothing at all on the rights of unborn children inside their wombs, one can easily conclude that the foundation is in favour of abortion. By default, so far, if not by design.

In Parliament the foundation made a gratuitous statement that the morning-after pill is not abortifacient. It also had the audacity to assert, in an interview with this newspaper, that “those claiming the contraceptive was abortifacient had not backed up their claims with scientific evidence”. Surely, Dimitrijevic did not know what she was talking about. The pro-life, and medical organisations did so very profusely.

In addition, in a very prominent manner, the chairman of Parliament’s Family Committee, Godfrey Farrugia, who also happens to be a family doctor, declared from the very beginning, that MAP is probably also abortifacient. This at the same time WRF came out, also in the open, clamouring for the availability of MAP over the counter.

That a number of principal exponents in the government party, and some significant exponents in the Opposition are showing, overtly or covertly, that they hold that MAP is not abortifacient, can only be described as irresponsible and pathetic. It seems obvious that they are after women’s votes in the next general election. They are not upholding the sanctity of human life from conception, even if they, and their parties, still profess they are doing so in public.

Unfortunately, many things show that Malta is moving towards introducing legislation on abortion. Indeed on this matter we cannot really say we are the “best in Europe”, or the world.

In the US the opposite is happening. President Donald Trump has named pro-life South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as his UN ambassador and pro-life former labor secretary Elaine Chao as his choice for transportation secretary.

Trump has also selected pro-life Betsy DeVos as his choice for education secretary and pro-life congressman Tom Price as health secretary and pro-life Sen. Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.

These selections have pleased millions of pro-life voters in the US who seemto have decided the last US presidential election. Trump and vice-presidentMike Pence are clearly showing they intend to keep the promises they made to pro-life voters.

Trump has also named pro-life advocate and neurosurgeon Ben Carson to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Carson made his strong pro-life stance last December when he blamed “peer pressure” for America’s acceptance of abortion as a “woman’s right”.

“Someone has tried to make abortion into an issue of women’s rights,” the neurosurgeon told a pro-life crowd in Nevada. “What about the baby? You know, it’s one of the most sacred relationships in the universe, a mother and that child inside of her.”

When Trump was asked if Roe vs. Wade, the court case which introduced abortion in the US in 1973 would be overturned by judges he would appoint, he said “that would be the case”.

Dimitrijevic said her organisation will be stepping up the fight in Malta in the area of sexual and reproductive health. What exactly she has in mind on this topic is not clear at all. One notable global NGO that fights for sexual and reproductive health and rights worldwide is the International Planned Parenthood Federation.

IPPF is the abortion industry which has been caught lately in the US sellingbaby body parts, after abortions, to university and industry research laboratories for experimentation.

So far IPPF has been receiving many millions of dollars from the Obama administration for its abortion and other activities. It is rumoured that funds from IPPF have already reached Malta for some purpose or other. In the US, at the moment, there is frenetic activity going on to defund IPPF for its criminal action against unborn children. Trump and Pence, here also, are leading the way.

In an interview in the Christmas edition of The Sunday Circle, Dimitrijevic, a Maltese lawyer, repeated she will be working for women rights and violence against women as if she will be the first woman in Malta ever to do so. As if the National Council of Women, the Malta Confederation of Women’s Organisations and Victim Support Malta of lawyer Roberta Lepre, do not exist.

These three women’s organisations have been working for women’s rights for a very long time.

In doing so she gave the impression that she and her foundation might be acting as the fronts for a number of other very liberal measures of the “more to come” type announced lately by a leading government figure. She and her foundation appeared clearly as the front for the introduction of the morning-after pill in Malta which the same government figure is leading.

Will she and her foundation be, some other time, the front agents for the introduction of abortion?

Dimitrijevic has not declared that she is against abortion. Only that she “does not have a position on abortion”, presumably for the time being, until the “more to come” measures start really coming. Maybe soon. Maybe within 15 to 18 months time, or even before.

Tony Mifsud is coordinator of the Malta Unborn Child Movement.