Trump’s first 100 days

Donald Trump’s speech at his inauguration not only inspired Americans but everybody in the civilised world. Many pundits will write of their expectations, particularly of the first 100 days of the administration.

I will try and confine this contribution as much as possible to what we can expect in the realm of MENA (Middle East and North Africa) foreign policy, avoiding the intransigent Israeli position towards the Palestinians and the complexities of the Crimea.

Under the Obama administration, the civil-military balance within the United States implemented the worse foreign policy decisions and lack of robust required military and counter-terrorism operations ever in the history of the US.

The list of failures was endless under Obama, including the loss of Hosni Mubarak as an ally, to allowing Islamic State to thrust itself from its ‘capital’ in Iraq into North Africa, specifically Libya.

Of top priority is that Washington and Tehran must get along for many reasons, the only positive legacy I see Obama left Trump.

Trump’s appointment of military men both at the US National Security Council and the Pentagon, plus an impressive, prominent and knowledgeable energy corporate CEO at the the US State Department signals the civilian side of Washington politics may be taking more hints and input from the Pentagon instead from Foggy Bottom career diplomats and foreign service officers (FSOs).

US civil-military relations seem to be undergoing a necessary transformation to deal with 21st-century problems.

In my opinion, under the Trump administration, the US intel and special ops communities will back whomever they can reasonably believe can partner with them long term in the counter-terrorism realm in whatever hot spot.

Before proceeding, I do not know where the US State Department core of FSOs and Congress are on this civil-military issue, and both matter. More important is that these stakeholders need to understand that Libya needs to be secured soon, so that the US can move on to bigger global matters, mostly Far East related.

As far as the MENA region, I think the three priority countries imminently to be dealt with now are Iran, Libya and Egypt.

Iran to become a working political and military ally of the US is the key to a safe and peaceful world for so many obvious reasons.

The Trump administration is likely to be extremely sympathetic to Libya’s Field Marshall Haftar and the LNA, compared to its predecessor. A possible link in this approach is the adaptability of some of the US’s European regional allies, notably the unelected EU, to Haftar. He is ridiculously designated a terrorist, a “renegade general” by the EU, UK and UN.

What a stupid policy error.

Other Gulf States have a desire to come to the party, but they still inexplicably endure the wars raging in Syria and Yemen, and these conflicts appear to be waning their interest in foreign wars.

With regards to Egypt, stability seems unlikely. Her core issue is economic security, the infrastructure of which is still gutted by Nasser’s policies. The core of Egypt’s real problem is the economy, still saddled with Nasser’s idiocies (subsidies, lower-class sense of entitlement), which ruins any real tax system or effective governance, services made to mollify rather than succeed, like education and public infrastructure.

I think Sisi’s path to success is hindered by the fact that Egypt’s own intelligence agency is slow to recognise that the real danger for its Western allies lies in the CT terrorist threat rather than a conventional war, which will doubtfully be fought against any country.

Russian influence in Iran andin Libya seems to be gaining traction too.

I see Trump’s Cabinet appointments reflect a style of politics taking more hints and input from the Pentagon and successful billionaire businessmen Cabinet nominees instead of career diplomats.

This emerging fact of civil-military role change is a necessary good. It encourages pragmatism and speedy decision-making.

Under Trump, the NSA, CIA and the Pentagon will be back stronger in MENA with countries they can reasonably believe can partner with them long term in the dominant counter-terrorism realm. That requires also buy-in from the US’s main EU allies, as they are America’s main CT allies too, and most importantly the UK.

The Pentagon already believes they know what needs to be done. What is clear as regards Libya and Egypt’s domestic situation is that it needs to be resolved quickly and North Africa effectively contained.

They also see that a strategic and commercial interest with Iran and Russia is paramount. This is important especially to counter Turkey’s new dangerous and disturbing resurgence.

Nowhere will such a reversal meet acceptance easily overseas (particularly by NATO), with Belgium, Germany and France in their current, unprecedented domestic security crisis, due primarily to migrants.

The new administration in its first 100 days will be far more sympathetic and realistic about quickly resetting priorities and being pro-active in their transactional foreign policy than Obama’s was for the last eight years.

Richard Galustian is a British political and security advisor based in MENA countries for nearly 40 years.