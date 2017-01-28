Fake Donald Trump tweets are new sensation in China

In China, Twitter is blocked but fake tweets by @realdonaldtrump look set to become the latest internet sensation.

Users are flocking to websites that let them generate images of fake tweets which look just like those sent from US President Donald Trump's distinctive personal Twitter account - replete with his avatar and a real-time timestamp. One such post reads: "@realdonaldtrump wants to buy a jianbing (typical Chinese street food) and wants Mexico to pay for it."

Jike, a Shanghai-based startup running one such website, said that, in just four days, users have created more than a million fake @realdonaldtrump tweets in Chinese and English, often mimicking Mr Trump's tone and fondness for exclamation marks.

They are being shared on Chinese social networking sites to crack jokes, tout online goods and send Lunar New Year greetings.