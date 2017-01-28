Tomorrow in The Sunday Times of Malta
It’s not really Sunday without the Sunday papers – and The Sunday Times of Malta offers you the most informative and interesting read of all. A sample from tomorrow’s edition:
In News
- The woman broken by sex abuse accusations, proven false after five years
- Priests ‘confused’ over Bishops’ papal guidelines
- How did Sai Mizzi do in China? Why we’ll never know...
- Strange and wonderful baby names from 2016
In Opinion
- Why shouldn’t adolescents view abortion images?
- The wall: Donald Trump’s fortress mentality
In Business
- Deloitte Digital is launched in Malta
- Why GDP is just not fit for purpose
In Life
- How to get to know your teenager better
- Malta’s newest species of insect
- Your guide to next week’s cultural events
In Style
- You’re never too old to be fashionable
In Sport
- On Payet, West Ham’s spoilt player
In Escape
- The politics of festi – book review
- Recipes for delicious comfort foods
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.