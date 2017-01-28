Advert
Saturday, January 28, 2017, 17:00

Tomorrow in The Sunday Times of Malta

It’s not really Sunday without the Sunday papers – and The Sunday Times of Malta offers you the most informative and interesting read of all. A sample from tomorrow’s edition:

In News 

  • The woman broken by sex abuse accusations, proven false after five years
  • Priests ‘confused’ over Bishops’ papal guidelines
  • How did Sai Mizzi do in China? Why we’ll never know...
  • Strange and wonderful baby names from 2016

In Opinion

  • Why shouldn’t adolescents view abortion images?
  • The wall: Donald Trump’s fortress mentality

In Business 

  • Deloitte Digital is launched in Malta
  • Why GDP is just not fit for purpose

In Life 

  • How to get to know your teenager better
  • Malta’s newest species of insect
  • Your guide to next week’s cultural events

In Style 

  • You’re never too old to be fashionable

In Sport 

  • On Payet, West Ham’s spoilt player

In Escape 

  • The politics of festi – book review
  • Recipes for delicious comfort foods
