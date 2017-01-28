Today's newspapers in review

These are the main stories featured in today's Maltese newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that a “stand-alone plan” has been drawn up in case no strategic partner is found for Air Malta. It also reports that a crackdown on unlicensed holiday flats and bed and breakfast operations, which mushroomed in recent years, last year led to legal action against 77 operators.

The Malta Independent quotes the Tourism Minister saying that any decision on Air Malta are intended at saving jobs, not Nationalist MP Robert Ariggo's hotels. It also says that according to analytics company Alexa, the Maltese prefer searching for porn rather than Wikipedia.

L-oriżżont carries a picture of a refugee child quoting the Home Affairs Minister saying that no child migrants had been reported missing from Malta. It also quotes Politico saying that the possibility of creating camps in the north of Africa had been discussed in the Maltese presidency.

In-Nazzjon says the Corruption Perception Index released on Wednesday shows that Malta was racing towards the bottom after it plunged 10 places. It also reports the controversial case of Labour MP Luciano Busuttil whose wife was found to be in possession of a blue badge reserved for disabled people.