More than 250 kilos of dumped plastic bottle caps picked up in Marsa
More than 250 kilos of plastic bottle caps were picked up by 19 children who reside in Marsa.
Plastic is particularly harmful to the environment, especially when dumped into the sea.
The initiative was driven by the Marsa local council in a drive by the Environment Ministry to encourage volunteers play their part in protecting the environment.
Environment Minister José Herrera presented prizes to all those who took part in the initiative.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.