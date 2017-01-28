More than 250 kilos of dumped plastic bottle caps picked up in Marsa

The participants with Minister Herrera and council members.

More than 250 kilos of plastic bottle caps were picked up by 19 children who reside in Marsa.

Plastic is particularly harmful to the environment, especially when dumped into the sea.

The initiative was driven by the Marsa local council in a drive by the Environment Ministry to encourage volunteers play their part in protecting the environment.

Environment Minister José Herrera presented prizes to all those who took part in the initiative.