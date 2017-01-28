Maltese Citizenship of Merit to be given for 'exceptional' service to country

Chris Agius and Owen Bonnici during the launch of the initiative.

A public consultation process was launched this morning to start giving a Maltese Citizenship of Merit to foreign nationals who have given an "exceptional" service to the country.

The citizenship could also be given to those whose "naturalisation" is of exceptional interest to Malta.

The proposal covers five sectors of particular interest to Malta: science, research, sport, art and culture.

Justice and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici told a news conference the proposal includes a protective mechanism to ensure the citizenship is granted only to those who deserve it. The applicant needs to have a genuine link with Malta and needs to prove he has a minimum 12-month residency.

The application would then be approved by the relevant competent authority. Identity Malta will be obliged to carry out a due diligence exercise.

Sports parliamentary secretary Chris Agius said the initiative was moulded on similar schemes overseas.

Mr Agius said athletes like Fiona May and singer Tina Turner were among the many who had applied for such schemes overseas.

The consultation document is available by clicking here.