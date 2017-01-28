Advert
Saturday, January 28, 2017, 17:35

Horse grievously injures man at Marsa racecourse

43-year-old was trying to bring animal under control

The horse and jockey were racing when things turned sour. This is a file photo.

A horse racing meet in Marsa ended on a sour note today after a racehorse went wild, dropping its jockey and grievously injuring a man who tried to bring it under control. 

The 43-year-old Dingli man is now at Mater Dei Hospital receiving treatment. 

Police said the incident happened at 1.30pm, when the horse dropped its 25-year-old jockey while mid-race. The 43-year-old then tried to calm the horse, only to end up injured himself. 

Investigations are ongoing, police said. 

